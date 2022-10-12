AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $31.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

