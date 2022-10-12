Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $4,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

