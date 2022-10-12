Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.
Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE APO opened at $47.68 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.
Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.