Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE APO opened at $47.68 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.