Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

