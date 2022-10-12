Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$824.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$824.00 million.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.97%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
