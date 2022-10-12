Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBHS. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

FBHS opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $35,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 411,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,229,000 after acquiring an additional 371,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.