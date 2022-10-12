Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.