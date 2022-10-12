FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of East Asia in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of East Asia’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bank of East Asia Trading Down 1.8 %

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.