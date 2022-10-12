FY2022 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.00 million.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

