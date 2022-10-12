FY2022 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.
Samsonite International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.