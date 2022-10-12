Lockheed Martin Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $26.76 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $26.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.80 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

LMT opened at $411.06 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

