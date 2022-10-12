FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.