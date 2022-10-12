Hanmi Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

