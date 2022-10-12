DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.