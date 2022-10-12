StockNews.com Downgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of STNG stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.46. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

