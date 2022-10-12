Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $77.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $73.03 and last traded at $71.36. 388,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,221,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

