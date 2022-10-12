TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.50 to C$31.50. The company traded as low as C$26.91 and last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 964273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.25.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.