Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $176.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

TT stock opened at $147.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 836,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,169,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

