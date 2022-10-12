Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

