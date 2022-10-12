StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Stock Performance
NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.