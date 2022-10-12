TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $145.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TEL stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

