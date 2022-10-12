AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in AT&T by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 613,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 555,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AT&T by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.