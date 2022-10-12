AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:T opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in AT&T by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 613,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 555,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AT&T by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
