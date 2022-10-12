Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

