Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
Universal Insurance stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.