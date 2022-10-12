Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

