Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $246.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.69.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

V opened at $179.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.