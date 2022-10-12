Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $246.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.69.
Visa Trading Down 1.7 %
V opened at $179.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
