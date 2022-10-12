Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after acquiring an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 121,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.