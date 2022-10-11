Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.56 and its 200-day moving average is $390.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

