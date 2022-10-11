Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

