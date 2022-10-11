Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

