Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.