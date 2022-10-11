Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day moving average of $513.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.