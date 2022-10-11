Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

