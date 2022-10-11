Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $261.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.97. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

