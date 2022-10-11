V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

