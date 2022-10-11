Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,247 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.32.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

