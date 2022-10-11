Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

