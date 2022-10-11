Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

MMM opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

