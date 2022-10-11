iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

