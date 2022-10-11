Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

