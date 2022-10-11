Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.48.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.61 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

