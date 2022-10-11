Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 76,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 401,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

