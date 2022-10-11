V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 137,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 198.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 5.2 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

