StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $514,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.