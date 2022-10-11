Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

