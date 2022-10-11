V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 901,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,151,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

