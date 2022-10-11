V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,634 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

