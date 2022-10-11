Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

