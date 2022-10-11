West Wealth Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.48 and a 200-day moving average of $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

