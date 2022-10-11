Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.
In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
