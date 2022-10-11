Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.