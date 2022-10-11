Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

