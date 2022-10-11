Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.