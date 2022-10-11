Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.